TMC, BJP Indulging in Competitive Communalism in Bengal, Says Yechury

: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress and the BJP of practicing "competitive communalism" which led to lynching of two men in Jalpaiguri district on suspicion of stealing cows in Bengal.Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Yechury said, "It is unfortunate that for political gains the ruling party (TMC) in Bengal is indulging in appeasement politics and the BJP is adding fuel as a part of their communal political agenda. Recently, two people were lynched in Bengal on suspicion of cow thieves. I condemn such incident."Hitting out at Bengal government's decision not to allow immersion of Durga idols on October 1 (on Muharram day), he said, "This should not have been done and the order was unwarranted.""Why is the government differentiating and interfering in the religious events? If you differentiate, it sends a wrong message to the masses. Ideally, we should leave such decision on the leaders of the two communities. They should sit and find a way out. I don’t understand why the government will interfere. Last year also, they did the same thing. I personally feel that the BJP is encashing such decisions of the state government,” he added.Yechury said that CPI (M) will not form any electoral alliance involving the Congress in near future."We will continue to be associated with JD (U) rebel Sharad Yadav's 'save composite culture' campaign but no alliance with the Congress. We will not take part in any rally of the grand alliance with the Congress in the future," he said.His statement comes two days after the Left party refused to attend RJD's 'BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao' (Banish BJP, Save Country) rally in Patna, which was attended by many opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee.