TMC Not to Stop Till it Plays Decisive Role in National Politics: Mukul Roy

Kolkata: Claiming that "vendetta politics" will intensify with the Trinamool Congress opposing demonetisation, the TMC leadership on the party's foundation day on Sunday vowed that it will not stop until it plays a "decisive role" in national politics.

"As our party and our supremo Mamata Banerjee had opposed the anti-people decision of demonetisation, vendetta politics will intensify in days to come. But that can't stop TMC from opposing anti-people decision," party vice president Mukul Roy said addressing the party's 19th Foundation Day programme.

"We will not stop until and unless we play a decisive role in national politics in days to come. In 2019, TMC will play a major role in government formation by uniting Opposition forces," the senior TMC leader said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been opposing demonetisation and demanding its roll back since the beginning, had participated in a protest dharna in Delhi besides holding protest meetings in Lucknow and Patna last year.

"Started on January 1, 1998 by people of Bengal, Trinamool turns 19 today. We rededicate ourselves to be with the people, for the people, by the people," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Banerjee, who was baptized into politics through her stint in Congress first as youth Congress leader and then as MP, floated her party Trinamool Congress in 1998 following differences with Congress.