TMC Slams BJP For 'Caste Politics', Saffron Party Cries 'Drama'

Kolkata: While hitting out at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics, Trinamool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy on Tuesday said that it was sad that saffron party was indulging in caste politics.

Speaking after a visit to the famous Tarapith temple in Birbhum, Roy said, “I am a Hindu and I will remain a Hindu. We respect all religions because we believe in a democratic structure”.

“We are not playing politics in the name of religion. It is unfortunate that BJP is indulging in caste politics,” he added.

BJP, in response, was quick to add that there was no need for anyone to announce their religion out loud.

Speaking to News18, BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, said, “I am Hindu but I never announced it before the public. Why does the TMC have to clarify the religion of their members? This is just drama”.

When asked whether TMC was trying to change their image before the crucial Lok Sabha polls, he said people were not buying their politics of religion.



“Yes, they are trying to change their image. People are not buying politics of religion anymore. People want development and jobs in the state. TMC leaders are scared of BJP’s aggressive campaign in Bengal,” he said, adding that people in Bengal had realized that BJP was the only option for the state now.