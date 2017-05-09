TMC Storing Explosives in Ausgram Office, Alleges BJP

Kolkata: Bhartiya Janata Party’s unit in West Bengal on Monday called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the blast at TMC party office in Burdwan district.

BJP leaders, led by state general secretary Sayantan Basu, reached the blast site and claimed that a large number of explosives were stored inside the TMC party office to terrorize people and opposition leaders.

“It’s a matter of concern for all of us. There should be a high level inquiry in to the matter. Involvement of Jihadi elements cannot be ruled out,” he said.

On May 7, TMC office in Ausgram was destroyed in a huge explosion. Atleast five people have been reported dead. The state BJP unit will submit a report to Union home minister Rajnath Singh demanding high level inquiry in to the matter.

“We will appeal to the concerned ministry to look into the matter. TMC is involved in politics of terror,” said Basu.

Local TMC leaders rubbished the allegations and claimed that some miscreants had hurled bombs at the party and denied any explosion inside party office.