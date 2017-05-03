TMC Terrorising BJP Supporters, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad; TMC Retorts

Kolkata: Just hours after Naxalbari’s Mahali family, whom BJP president Amit Shah paid a visit to, pledged their allegiance to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Wednesday, slammed the ruling party in Bengal, saying that TMC was terrorizing BJP supporters.

“Raju Mahalia and Geeta Mahali were forcibly abducted by TMC men. Our leaders in the state tried to lodge a complaint but the police refused to do so. There is complete lawlessness in the state,” said Prasad, addressing a press conference in Delhi.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh met governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and urged him to intervene in the matter.

The highlight of BJP President Amit Shah’s recent visit to West Bengal was his lunch at a Mahali, the tribe which speaks Mahali language, house in Naxalbari.

However, in a dramatic turn of events less than a week after Shah’s visit, members of the Mahali family, first went missing on Tuesday night and then resurfaced on Wednesday morning along with Trinamool Congress leader Gautam Deb.

National general secretary Rahul Sinha said the party was going to meet the Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe committee on the issue.

National general secretary Rahul Sinha said the party was going to meet the Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe committee on the issue.

"Mahalis belong to the scheduled tribe. We will lodge a complaint with the SC-ST committee tomorrow," said Sinha.

The ruling party, in response, issued a statement saying that the saffron party had crossed a line.

“The BJP, through its spokesperson, who is also the Union law minister, has issued a statement about the incident in Naxalbari in Bengal. He is crossing the line. Sitting in Delhi, with little knowledge of the reality of Bengal. His hollow words are economical on facts, and are expressions of a sore loser, because the people of Bengal have sent the BJP packing at the polls few months ago. The law minister must maintain the dignity of the office he holds and must speak on facts not faff,” it read.