TMC Will Hit Streets With 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' Slogan: Mamata

Kolkata: Terming demonetisation as the biggest scam in independent India, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party would hit the streets with the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao" from January 1, as the country is not "safe" in the hands of a person who has been "baptised in politics through communal riots."

"Now Alibaba and four aides are taking all decisions, even the finance minister doesn't know it. Only God knows what is happening in the country. They are bulldozing the people, the country and even their party (BJP)," the West Bengal Chief Minister said in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee who presided over the extended core committee meeting of TMC said, "The Modi government which is talking about cashless economy has become faceless. Modi government is very good to those who are really black".

"Our party's only slogan will be 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' and we will organise meetings throughout the state from January 1 to 8," the CM told a press conference.

Claiming there is no money in banks, she said, "A person who has no credibility can't lead a country like India. The decision (demonetisation) has led to economic disaster in the country."

"From sunrise to sundown, this government is changing decisions more than hundred times. They are changing decision even in their sleep," she remarked.

Banerjee said Modi government did not make any statement on a big decision like demonetisation in the Parliament, the temple of democracy.

"It is a serious matter", she said, asserting that time has come for a united opposition against the Modi regime.

"Only because you have the majority, you can't bulldoze Parliament. Rajiv Gandhi had over 400 MPs. I don't know about Bofors but a message (on corruption) had gone to the people", she said.