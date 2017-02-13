MLAs Not Being Held Captive, TN Cops tell Madras HC
TN police has informed Madras High Court that all the 119 MLAs in the resorts were staying on their own volition.
Chennai: A setback to the moves by the O Panneerselvam camp in the war for power in Tamil Nadu, state police has informed Madras High Court that all the 119 MLAs in the Golden Bay resorts were staying on their own volition and were not being held captive.
Now the state police itself debunking the allegation of the ‘caretaker’ chief minister is a setback for Panneerselvam’s move to attract more and more legislators to his side ahead of a probable floor test in the assembly
The police told the court that it has recorded the statement of all the 119 MLAs. No one is in illegal custody and none of them has raised any complaint, the police told the court.
Tamil Nadu had plunged into a political crisis last week after the ‘caretaker’ chief minister openly rebelled against Sasikala, former aide to later chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who had been nominated as first the AIADMK general secretary and then as the chief minister-designate.
