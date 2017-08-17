The Trinamool Congress won all the seats in the municipal elections in West Bengal on Thursday. The ruling party bagged all the five municipalities, one notified authority and a municipal corporation.The BJP came second by winning six wards ousting the CPI(M) and Congress to become the main opposition party in the state.The municipalities which went for polls are Buniyadpur in South Dinajpur, Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore and Nalhati in Birbhum.Elections were also held in Cooper's Camp Notified Authority in Nadia and Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC).In Cooper's Camp, (once a Congress stronghold) Trinamool Congress has won 12 out of the 16 seats. As the counting began, the ruling party was leading in almost all the wards but BJP managed to take lead in two wards.In Haldia municipality, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold, TMC has won in all the 29 wards as compared to 2012, when it had bagged 11 wards. Similarly in Durgapur, TMC has bagged all 43 seats.In Nalhati municipality, out of 16 wards TMC has won 14, while the Left Front was leading in one ward and an independent candidate in the other seat. Last time, Trinamool Congress had secured only 8 of these seats.In Panskura, Trinamool Congress has won 17 seats and the BJP was leading in one. In Coopers Camp (a notified area), the ruling party has won all 12 seats.In Buniyadpur, which is a new municipality area, they have secured all the 14 seats. Again, in Dhupguri, they have bettered 2012's record of 11 seats and won 12 seats of the total 16 seats.The state BJP has alleged that two of their minority candidates were intimidated by the TMC and they had to withdraw nominations in Panskura (East Midnapore).The BJP and the CPM had demanded cancellation of polls in of the wards alleging that the Trinamool used violence and booth capturing to rig the elections and "made a mockery of democracy".