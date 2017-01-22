»
Trinamool Supports SP-Congress Alliance: Mamata Banerjee

Press Trust Of India

January 22, 2017
File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her 'full support' to the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance for the coming Uttar Pradesh polls.

"Full support from Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial to the good alliance for UP between @incindia & @samajwadiparty," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Capping days of feverish parleys, Congress and Samajwadi Party on Sunday forged an alliance to contest the UP Assembly polls together.

According to the terms of alliance, the SP will contest 298 of the 403 seats while rest 105 will be for Congress.

