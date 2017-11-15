NCP Says Thomas Chandy Will Stay Out of Kerala Cabinet Temporarily as CPI Skips Meet

The CPI, a key constituent of the ruling LDF in Kerala, boycotted the cabinet meeting where embattled transport minister Thomas Chandy is also likely to be present.Chandy’s party the NCP has said the minister will stay out of the cabinet temporarily and if he receives a positive order from Supreme Court he has to be given back the portfolio. CPI wanted immediate resignation of Chandy.There were reports on Tuesday that Chandy is likely to resign soon after the Alappuzha district collector confirmed the allegations of land encroachment and violation of Kerala conservation of paddy land.The Kerala high court on Tuesday, listening to Chandy's petition seeking a positive order, gave him a rap on the knuckles, asking if he would consider withdrawing his plea.The court emphasised that minister's petition challenging the district collector's report cannot be accepted. The court asked, "How can a minister file a petition against the government?" The petition should have been filed by the chief secretary, it said.