TRS Demands Setting up of Separate Telangana High Court

: TRS members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday again demanded setting up of a separate high court in Telangana, with a union minister from the TDP urging the government to take early steps in this regard.Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to remind Y S Chowdary, a minister of state, of his ministerial position before he stood to speak on behalf of TDP to put forth his views.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made it clear that while the Telangana high court would continue to function from the same complex, the Andhra Pradesh high court would be shifted to a temporary location till the time a new complex is ready.A P Jithendra Reddy (TRS) said till the two high courts are not bifurcated, no judges should either be appointed or elevated.To this, the Law Minister said it was the prerogative of the Supreme Court collegium and he cannot give any assurance. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the chief ministers of the two states should sit together to sort out the pending issues, except the one relating to the bifurcation of the high courts.The TRS MPs had on Wednesday trooped into the Well of the House, showing placards and raising slogans demanding setting up of a High Court for Telangana.