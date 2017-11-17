TRS MLA Diktat: No Govt Houses For Those Who Brandish BJP Flag in Telangana

Hyderabad: An MLA from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Asifabad has issued a diktat that anyone seen with a Bharatiya Janata Party flag will have their names struck off from the flagship government scheme of ‘2BHK Housing’, a housing initiative for the homeless."If any of you hold BJP flags, you will not get double bedroom houses", MLA Kova Lakshmi said while addressing the public at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the 2BHK Housing scheme in the district.Telangana BJP has taken strong objection to the remark.Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP spokesperson shot back and said, "It looks like the ignorant MLA has been thinking that it is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's private property that is being distributed to the common man. It is a state government welfare scheme and the government cannot differentiate between the beneficiaries based on their political affiliations.""The ruling party resorting to threatening its people clearly show how scared it is of BJP's rise in the state", Rao added.BJP has engaged in an extensive campaign to make all efforts to win the 2019 state Assembly elections and has formed booth-level committees and cadres at grassroots level.A few months back, the state government had sanctioned 95,000 2-bedroom houses with 1,000 in each Assembly constituency.The Rs 6,000 crore project will have 69,535 units of 2BHK houses in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Each of these houses are expected to cost about Rs 7 lakh.