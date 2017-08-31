GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TRS Worker Attempts Suicide in Front of Minister Mahender Reddy

A TRS worker tried to set himself on fire at a party meeting in front of state Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy in Tandur town of Vikarabad district.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
Representative image
Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worker allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at a party meeting in front of state Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy in Tandur town of Vikarabad district on Wednesday, the police said.

"One Ayub Khan after delivering a speech at the meeting came down from the dais and suddenly doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze. He has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad," a senior police officer said, adding that the exact cause behind the extreme step is not known immediately.

Further probe is on.
