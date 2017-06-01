TTV Dinakaran Granted Bail in AIADMK 'Two Leaves' Symbol Case

New Delhi: AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of V Sasikala, and his aide Mallikarjuna have been granted bail in the ‘two leaves’ bribery case. The Delhi court had on Wednesday deferred the decision on the bail plea as the stenographers were on leave.

Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 night following four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified Election Commission official to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol for his faction.

Police had earlier said Dinakaran’s alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar had struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol. He had Rs 1.30 crore in cash in his possession when he was arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on April 16.

Dinakaran was arrested for allegedly arranging the amount from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madhur Verma had said.

Mallikarjuna was arrested for allegedly helping Dinakaran transfer this money from Chennai to Delhi.

Dinakaran, who was appointed deputy general secretary by AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership. The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded the ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran as a condition for merger talks.