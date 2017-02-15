TV, Mattress, Table Fan and 2 Cell Mates: What's in Store for Sasikala in Prison

Bengaluru: A television set, mattress, table fan, three sarees, Rs 50 per day and two cell mates — this is what VK Sasikala will be given at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where she will serve the remainder of her four-year jail term after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Sasikala had requested to be lodged next to the cell where the late CM Jayalalithaa was briefly lodged in 2014. She had also reportedly requested for home-cooked food. Sources said her requests had been denied by the jail authorities.

Instead, Sasikala would spend her days in jail making candles and incense sticks and would earn Rs 50 a day for the work. Sundays, too, would be working for Sasikala, who is now prisoner number 9435, sources said. She would be given three sarees to wear and would have to share her non-air conditioned cell with two other women inmates, sources said.

She, however, has been allowed the use of a television set, a mattress and a table fan, they added.

Sources said that Sasikala, whose hopes of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister were dashed by the SC verdict, would be served breakfast at 6.30am, lunch at 11.30am, tea at 4pm and dinner at 6.30pm.

Back in Tamil Nadu, all eyes were on the Raj Bhavan. Rival factions led by Sasikala loyalist Edappadi Palaniswami and caretaker CM O Panneerselvam were scheduled to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday evening.