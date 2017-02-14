Two Union Ministers Engineered Panneerselvam's Revolt, Says Swamy

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday alleged that two Union ministers had engineered the revolt within AIADMK by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Speaking to CNN-News18 hours after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala in a corruption case filed by Swamy in 1996, the parliamentarian said: “I will take names at the appropriate time… Two ministers in the central government engineered the Tamil Nadu crisis…”

Swamy also criticised Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, saying he failed to perform his duty. “The Governor did not perform his duty… He probably got the wrong advice… The Governor has to take a wise decision now,” he said.

“If Panneerselvam cannot manage to show his numbers to the Governor by 6pm, Palaniswami should be given the powers. Panneerselvam did not submit a list of MLAs backing him to the Governor, but Sasikala did… How can Panneerselvam’s resignation be withdrawn?” he asked.

Earlier in the day, Swamy welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. “I was expecting the conviction. I don't think she can escape the four year sentence,” Swamy had said.

“The real issue that the SC has finally established is that Sasikala and Jayalalithaa engaged in corruption at the highest level and that must be punished.”