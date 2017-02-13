Uddhav Backs Manmohan, Asks PM Modi to 'Show Some Decency'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show some "sabhyata" (decency), days after the PM attacked former PM Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha, saying, "only he knew the art of bathing wearing a raincoat".

In an interview to CNN-News18, Uddhav said, "PM should show some sabhyata like Manmohan Singh showed his sabhyata when he stopped a parliamentary panel from attacking Urjit Patel on demonetisation."

Shiv Sena functionaries and Udhhav have repeatedly taken potshots at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, their ally in Maharashtra. When asked about the status of the ruling alliance, he said: "This government is on notice and we will see how it goes from here."

Even after frequent attacks, Thackeray, however, said, "There was no hypocrisy in continuing with the BJP in Maharashtra."

Last week, Modi had attacked Manmohan Singh while referring to his ‘clean’ image despite "several scams" that took place under the previous UPA government.

Uddhav Thackeray also criticised Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju over his tweet in which the latter claimed that "Hindu population" in India was "reducing because Hindus didn't convert people".

"BJP always raises all these issues at the time of an election. They raise Ram Mandir at the time of election," he said, adding that the BJP says it will build the temple there but doesn't tell the date.