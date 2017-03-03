Under Fire Over Rs 1 Cr 'Bounty' on Kerala CM, RSS Leader Retracts Statement
RSS activist Kundan Chandravat (L) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (R)
New Delhi: Facing backlash over his Rs 1 crore ‘bounty’ on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, RSS leader Kundan Chandravat has retracted the controversial statement.
"I also got some phone calls from Kerala in which an unidentified caller threatened to kill me," he claimed. Chandravat, in a meeting in Ujjain, had announced the bounty to avenge the killing of RSS workers in Kerala, allegedly by CPI(M) workers.
ALSO READ | After Crude Bomb Attack on RSS, CPM Office Burnt Down in Kerala
His speech sparked an uproar, drawing condemnation from the RSS, the CPI(M) and the Congress.
In a video, which went viral, Chandravat is purportedly seen saying that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind the killing of RSS workers there and he will pay Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheads him.
The RSS was quick to condemn Chandravat's statement, stating the organisation did not believe in violence.
"The RSS strongly condemns such statement. The Sangh does not believe in violence. But we will continue to protest against attacks on our workers in Kerala in a democratic and peaceful manner," RSS national 'Sah Prachar Pramukh' (Joint Chief of Publicity) J Nandakumar had told PTI in Delhi.
ALSO READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Laughs off RSS Leader's 'Bounty' on his Head
Vijayan, however, dismissed the threat to his life, saying such calls would not prevent him from travelling around, while Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and Congress sought the arrest of Chandravat for his outrageous comments.
Kerala has been witnessing a series of political clashes between the cadres of BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M),especially in the northern Kannur district from where Vijayan hails, for a long time. Both parties have blamed each other for the cycle of violence which has claimed several lives on both sides.
(With agency inputs)
