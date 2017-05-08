Unfazed Arvind Kejriwal Tweets 'Truth Will Prevail', To Speak in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Amid growing chorus for accountability and coming clean, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday evening broke his silence and tweeted that 'truth will win'.

The tweet is seen as a response to the corruption charges levelled against the CM by his own party man.

The CM, in his tweet, also said that "the beginning will be made in the special session of assembly tomorrow".

Kapil Mishra, who was sacked on Saturday, accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore ‘illegal cash’ from PWD and health minister Satyendar Jain.

Sisodia said Mishra was sacked because there were complaints about inflated water bills of consumers and water was not reaching colonies where new lines had been laid.

Earlier today, Mishra met Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials to file a complaint in the water tanker scam.

Kapil Mishra, at a press conference where he was going to make important announcements, said: "I am not a BJP stooge...I have been the most vocal critic of BJP and Modi ji in AAP."

"We accepted Arvind Kejriwal as God. He is not the same Arvind that we looked up to and worshipped...power has corrupted him," said Mishra.

Mishra alleged that the CM had helped his brother-in-law “settle” a land deal worth crores of rupees.

The CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal slammed expelled Mishra and accused him of reading out a “written script”. She also made it know that her brother-in-law is no more.

Mishra also alleged that election funding was misused during Punjab elections by AAP.

Mishra dared the party to throw him out. The party subsequently sacked him.

Despite the crisis at hand, the CM took time out to congratulate Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election.

"Your victory inspires all seeking inclusive, progressive ideas to take our world forward. Viva La France," tweeted Kejriwal.