Mathura: Residents of four villages of Mat Tahsil in the district on Saturday gave a call to boycott the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that the problem of road, water, power etc has remained unresolved in these areas.

The villagers of Nagla Sapera, Jakharpur, Bhagat Nagaria and Kudvara had given a call for boycott of the first phase of the elections.

However, the residents of Nagla Sapera and Jakharpur cast their votes after being persuaded to do so by officials, SDM Sadanand Gupta said.

Later, two persons from Kudvara village also exercised their franchise but the villagers of Bhagat Nagaria refused to cast their vote, Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the election in the district passed off peacefully.

65.39 per cent votes were polled in Mathura, while 63.88 per cent turnout was witnessed in Agra, 64.66 per cent in Aligarh, 64.65 per cent in Bulandshahar, 64.93 in Etah, 63.59 in Firozabad, 64.10 in Hathras and 64.83 per cent in Kasganj.

District Magistrate Nitin Bansal said encouragement to voters, eliminiation of bogus voters were some of the measures which helped to ensure the highest turnout in Mathura, which performed better than its seven neighbouring districts.