Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Supporters Clash With CISF at Patna Airport

: Minutes after Union Minister Giriraj Singh touched down at the Patna Airport on Thursday, his supporters clashed with Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) jawans. Giriraj supporters, in hundreds, had gathered at the airport to welcome the newly elevated minister.Airport authorities told ETV that only 13 people were permitted to go inside the waiting lounge, but the crowd became restless and tried to sneak in, compelling the CISF personnel to use force. Both sides exchanged words and pushed each other, causing injuries to a few of Minister's supporters.The senior officials intervened, fearing the situation may get out of control after many passengers were also reportedly heckled in the ensuing clash. The minister refused to comment on the matter, but the opposition didn't spare him.Congress MP Ranjeeta Ranjan accused him of cultivating the ideology of violence. “PM Modi has rewarded him for patronizing such a behavior. Instead of evading questions, he should apologize for supporting such activities,” the Supaul MP said.Giriraj hit back at Congress and RJD, saying the grand old party was in an "Intensive Care Unit" after it lost its "credibility"."Nobody is taking them seriously. The RJD will have the same fate. Lalu Prasad should explain his Benami properties instead of raising Srijan scam,” he said.Giriraj was, in the recent cabinet reshuffle, made the minister of state (Independent Charge) of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He thanked PM Modi for reposing faith in him, vowing to work tirelessly.