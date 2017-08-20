Why are Union Ministers forcing Hindi on non Hindi speaking Indians? Is this an attack on other languages? -TS pic.twitter.com/QkcMwKXV1J — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) August 18, 2017

Replied in Oriya to Hon'ble Union Minister Sri Narendra S Tomar expressing inability to comprehend his Hindi letter.

-TS pic.twitter.com/gRVfgUrOln — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) August 19, 2017

Why can't Union ministries hire one person from each state to help communicate? Would create jobs for educated youth. TS — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) August 19, 2017

The war of words over the BJP-led Centre’s alleged imposition of Hindi has reached Odisha with BJD MP Tathagat Satpathy’s tongue-in-cheek reply to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s letter in Hindi.Hitting out at the Centre for “forcing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking Indians”, Satpathy wrote back to Tomar in Odia, expressing his inability to comprehend the minister’s Hindi letter.Sharing both letters on Twitter, Satpathy, the Biju Janata Dal’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, suggested that the Centre hire one person from each state to help communicate in regional languages.Tomar, the minister of rural development and panchayati raj, had written to Satpathy on government letterhead, inviting the lawmaker to zila and panchayat-level meetings organised to work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New India by 2022’ vision.The account is not a verified one, but Satpathy confirmed to News18.com that the Twitter handle is his. “We are not against any language. Odias are intelligent people. We learnt Hindi and were told it would be beneficial for the people. And now we realise that those who have learnt other languages have progressed more," he said.The language controversy was recently witnessed in Congress-ruled Karnataka where Hindi signboards at Bengaluru’s Namma Metro were first covered and then removed.