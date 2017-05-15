Unlike Rahul, I Cannot Turn My Back on People of Amethi, Says Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Mocking Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said unlike him she cannot turn her back on the people of Amethi from where she unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls against the Congress vice president.

"Three years ago I had promised the people of Amethi that I would not turn my back, Rahul Gandhi might do that. And in last three years I have been in constant touch with them and communicating with the people there," Irani said.

She further said BJP performed well in the Gandhis traditional bastion as the party won 4 out of 5 assembly seats there.

Irani, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi which she lost to Gandhi, was speaking on India TVs Samvaad programme.

Replying to a question on closure of Rahul Gandhi's office in Amethi, Irani said his office was running on the land which was allocated for a guest house attached to a hospital.

"People had many times complained to the district administration but no action was taken as the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had blocked it. But after his government was gone, the same administration said it should be closed," she said.

Replying to another question, Union Textiles Minister Irani said, "We all eagerly wait for him (Gandhi) to speak and I would like to request to please organise a debate with him on any issue".

Speaking on the issue of women's security, she said that the Centre has taken many steps on the matter but there is a lot to be done.