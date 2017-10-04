UP CM Yogi Adityanath Rakes Up 'Love Jihad' in Kerala, Urges State Govt to Act

CPI(M) stands for uplifting the most backward in India and upholding of India's vibrant pluralism. That makes the BJP most uncomfortable. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 4, 2017

Kerala's social-developmental indicators top India, surpassing many European countries too. It has never voted BJP. The two are linked. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 4, 2017

While leading his march against the alleged killing of RSS workers in Kerala, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raked up the issue of 'Love Jihad' and said that it was a "dangerous trend"."Love Jihad is a dangerous trend. The Supreme Court has already passed an order on it and the NIA is investigating it," said the leader.Yogi has also urged the Kerala government to take a serious look at cases of 'Love Jihad' in the state.The BJP campaign against the purported political murders was flagged off by party president Amit Shah at Kannur on Tuesday. Over the next fortnight, party leaders will travel to the state to take part in the march."This yatra is a mirror for communist governments in Kerala and Tripura. They should put an end to political killings," Yogi told reporters while participating in ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’.Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted that his party stood for "uplifting the most backward in India and upholding India's vibrant pluralism".Earlier in the day, CPI (M) took a jibe at the UP CM and asked him to visit hospitals in Kerala during his visit to learn how they are run.The official Twitter handle of CPI (M) tweeted, “We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively.”Taking a cue from the jibe, historian Ramchandra Guha too tweeted, “Amit Shah too can learn from Kerala; how the residents of that state have tackled caste and gender discrimination far better than Gujarat.”This CPI (M)’s taunt came with regard to the Gorakhpur hospital deaths which began on August 10, when over 63 children died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur is the constituency of the UP CM. While many accredited the deaths to the oxygen supplier cutting off the hospital for non-payment from the state government but the supplier denied the cut-off. The official report by Chief Secretary also denied lack of oxygen as the cause of death.CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said CM Adityanath should first look at the condition of his own state and needs to learn from Kerala.The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths observing that it amounted to "gross callousness" on part of the state government’s health administration. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be in Kerala on Wednesday to participate in the BJP yatra against political violence in the state. The yatra was flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday from Kannur.