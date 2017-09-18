UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath as MLC Along with his Deputies and Ministers

: All five newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took oath as member of the state Legislative Council in Lucknow on Monday.UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma takes oath. (Two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma, ministerial colleagues Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza were administered oath by Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav at a function at the Tilak Hall of the imposing Legislative Building in Lucknow.Following CM Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony, the newly-elected members took the oath of office and secrecy. Assembly Speaker Harda Narayan Dikshit and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna also attended the swearing-in ceremony.Swatantra Dev Singh takes oath. (Four MLC contestants including CM Yogi were elected unopposed on September 8 while Mohsin Raza was declared MLC unopposed on September 11. In Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council's by-election, Yogi Adityanath and his two Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma filed their nomination papers on September 5 in the Legislative Assembly.Uttar Pradesh minister of state Mohsin Raza takes oath. (All the five newly elected MLCs had to be an elected member of any house before 18th September in order to continue on their respective posts. For this, the BJP had vacated six council seats from the opposition parties. But the commission had decided to hold elections only in four seats, later by election was decided on one more seat.