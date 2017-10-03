UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Join Amit Shah on his 'Jan Raksha Yatra' in Kerala

: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany Bhartiya Janata Party president Amit Shah who undertook a 'Jan Raksha Yatra' in Kerala on Tuesday. Adityanath will join Shan on October 4 in Kannur district.Principal Secreatary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi confirmed CM Yogi’s Kerala visit to News18. Meanwhile, his pre-scheduled programmes for Wednesday stand cancelled.Also, there are reports of Yogi Adityanath taking part in the programmes organised by BJP in Hissar and Rohtak. The Jan Raksha Yatra from Payyannur will travel through the state before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17. Over the next 15 days, several ministers from the central government, along with BJP President Amit Shah, are also expected to participate in the march.Kannur, for years, has been a battleground for CPM and RSS workers. As per the crime bureau figures, 45 CPM activists, 44 from the BJP, 15 from Congress and four from the Muslim League, have been killed since 1991 in Kannur.Amit Shah, through this yatra, looks forward to highlighting an alleged spike in murders of BJP workers over the past one year.Shah is camping in Kerala for three days and will be addressing two public meetings. He will, then, walk four kilometers through Kannur. On Thursday, he will again join the yatra on foot as it crosses Pinarayi.In the southern state of Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaged in its efforts to strengthen its land. As per the current situation, establishing BJP in Kerala has become the top priority of BJP President Amit Shah.