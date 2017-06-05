UP CM Yogi Adityanath Not to Host Iftar Party at His Residence, Say Sources

Lucknow: Top leaders of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh might have hosted Iftar parties at their official residences during Ramzan, but if sources are to be believed, current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath might break the tradition by not hosting Iftar party at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg.

He will be the second BJP CM after Ram Prakash Gupta to skip hosting an Iftar party. Stalwarts like Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh and even former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are known for hosting Iftar parties during Ramzan. Till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also not hosted an Iftar party.

CM Yogi had hosted a phalahaar party for BJP leaders on the first day of Chaitra Navratri in April. His decision to not host an Iftar party has not gone down well with the Muslim community.

“Big BJP leaders like Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh hosted Iftar parties when they were chief ministers. The decision to not host an Iftar party at the Chief Minister’s residence affects the secular credentials of the country,” said noted Sunni cleric and Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali.

Meanwhile, the Muslim wing of the RSS, the Rashtriya Muslim Manch has announced Iftar parties all over the country, where those undertaking the fast will break it with products made from cow milk.

Iftar is the meal which Muslims have to break a day-long fast (Roza) in the month of Ramzan.