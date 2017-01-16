UP Election 2017: It's Father Vs Son, Mulayam to Contest Against Akhilesh

Lucknow: In a new twist to the Samajwadi Party drama, patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav told SP workers that he will contest against rebelling son and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly polls slated to begin next month.

Mulayam made this statement at a meeting with party workers in Lucknow with the media in attendance.

“He (Akhilesh) is hobnobbing with BJP and our other rivals. I will contest polls, I will seek people’s help against Akhilesh. I tried to convince him but he is not realizing his mistakes,” Mulayam said.

And in what could hurt the political prospects of the Akhilesh faction that is gearing up to face the polls in a coalition with Congress and Ajit Singh’s RLD, Mulayam also said that Akhilesh is now reaching out to BJP and because of him people have started thinking SP is anti-Muslim.

Muslims constitute 19% of the state’s population and is one of the biggest votebases for SP even earning Mulayam the nickname ‘Maulana Mulayam’.

The Akhilesh faction had earlier accused Mulayam faction leaders Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh of trying to create fissures within the SP on instructions from BJP president Amit Shah. The Akhilesh faction hoping that an alliance with Congress will bring the community en masse into their fold, brightening their prospects in the polls.