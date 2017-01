UP Election 2017 LIVE: SP Leader Beni Prasad Verma's Son to Join BJP

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma is likely to Join BJP today. Rakesh is presently with SP. Beni seems upset with Akhilesh Yadav as he has reportedly denied Rakesh a ticket from Ramnagar constituency in Barabanki.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party finalised its alliance with Congress by giving it 105 Seats ahead of UP Assembly election starting from Feb 11.