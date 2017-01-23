LIVE NOW
UP Election 2017 Live: SP's Aparna Yadav to Take on Rita Bahuguna from Lucknow Cantt

News18.com | January 23, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
The Samajwadi Party has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming elections, fielding Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur.

The party has released its third list a day after announcing a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. The latter will contest on 105 seats in the 403-member assembly.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Jan 23, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)

Day after acknowledging Priyanka’s role in stitching together alliance with Samajwadi Party, Congress says it was Rahul Gandhi that wanted Priyanka onboard the negotiations.


Jan 23, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 4:27 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party releases third list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav to contest from Lucknow Cantonment, setting up high-profile clash with BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Joshi had last year quit Congress party, which has joined hands with SP for the upcoming elections. 


Jan 23, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma is likely to join BJP today.


Jan 23, 2017 10:16 am (IST)
It's a Deal: SP Gives 105 Seats to Congress, Grand Alliance Takes Off
Jan 23, 2017 10:16 am (IST)
Congress Credits Priyanka For Sealing Alliance With SP in Uttar Pradesh

