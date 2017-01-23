UP Election 2017 Live: SP's Aparna Yadav to Take on Rita Bahuguna from Lucknow Cantt

Event Highlights
The Samajwadi Party has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming elections, fielding Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur.
The party has released its third list a day after announcing a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. The latter will contest on 105 seats in the 403-member assembly.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Mubarakpur & Aparna Yadav to contest from Lucknow Cantt for Samajwadi Party #UPElection2017— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2017
Samajwadi Party releases third list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav to contest from Lucknow Cantonment, setting up high-profile clash with BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Joshi had last year quit Congress party, which has joined hands with SP for the upcoming elections.
