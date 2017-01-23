UP Election 2017 Live: SP's Aparna Yadav to Take on Rita Bahuguna from Lucknow Cantt

The Samajwadi Party has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming elections, fielding Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur.

The party has released its third list a day after announcing a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. The latter will contest on 105 seats in the 403-member assembly.

