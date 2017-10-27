UP Election Commission to Announce Municipal Poll Dates Today

: With all political parties fighting on their respective election symbols, the municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh, this time, will be another spectacle. The dates will be announced on Friday in state capital Lucknow.Sixteen municipal corporations, 198 municipal councils, and 439 Nagar panchayats will go to polls, and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force from today onward.The polling is likely to be held in three phases in the month of November and counting will be conducted in the first week of December.The elections to the posts of councilors and mayors will be held in 13 municipal corporations.All municipal corporations have a total of 1,47,17,130 voters, including 79,59,011 male and 67,58,119 female voters. The Uttar Pradesh government created two new municipal corporations, Mathura Vrindavan and Ayodhya, ahead of polls.The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission recently said that voters will get local results on their mobile phones. The voters will have to register their mobile numbers on the poll panel’s website.The results will also be available on State Election Commission’s mobile application. As per the information, already 25 lakh voters have registered their mobile numbers on election commission’s website.