UP Election Live: Samajwadi Party-Congress Seat Sharing Pact Likely Today

With Ghulam Nabi Azad claiming Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, the tug of war between the ruling SP, the Congress and RLD over seat sharing has reached its crescendo.

According to sources, Samajwadi Party is unwilling to give not more than 80 assembly seats to Congress.

The Congress has demanded at least 105 seats to contest in the UP Assembly polls.

According to reports, Ajit Singh's RLD may bag close to two dozen seats after negotiations.

