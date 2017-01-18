LIVE NOW
UP Election Live: Samajwadi Party-Congress Seat Sharing Pact Likely Today

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
With Ghulam Nabi Azad claiming Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, the tug of war between the ruling SP, the Congress and RLD over seat sharing has reached its crescendo.

According to sources, Samajwadi Party is unwilling to give not more than 80 assembly seats to Congress.

The Congress has demanded at least 105 seats to contest in the UP Assembly polls.

According to reports, Ajit Singh's RLD may bag close to two dozen seats after negotiations.

Jan 18, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh: It is funny that Congress is now begging for 100 seats from SP


Jan 18, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Pramod Tiwari, Congress leader on UP seat sharing: The negotiations are still on 


Jan 18, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Why Rahul Gandhi wants an alliance? 

* He has said if Congress can't form Government on its own in UP it won't let BJP form one either. 

* Preparations for all seats being made

* Early morning meeting decided on at least 100 seats

* Priyanka, Rahul were also present in the meeting    


Jan 18, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

BJP says it is not worried about Congress-SP alliance


Jan 18, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

 

Jan 18, 2017 9:04 am (IST)
