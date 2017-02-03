LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh, Rahul, Amit Shah and Mayawati to Campaign Today

News18.com | February 3, 2017, 9:50 AM IST
As the campaign heats up for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will hold a road show in Agra, while BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in a foot march in Meerut on Friday.

BSP chief Mayawati will hold a raklly in Muzaffarnagar today.

The first phase of the 7 phase UP polls will be held on February 11.

Feb 3, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah to hold a foot march in Meerut, along with public meetings at different places.


Feb 3, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 8:51 am (IST)

Akhilesh and Rahul had earlier held a joint roadshow in Lucknow on January 29 followed by a joint press conference.


Feb 3, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
UP Elections: Rahul, Akhilesh Roadshow in Agra on Friday
