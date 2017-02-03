UP Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh, Rahul, Amit Shah and Mayawati to Campaign Today

As the campaign heats up for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will hold a road show in Agra, while BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in a foot march in Meerut on Friday.

BSP chief Mayawati will hold a raklly in Muzaffarnagar today.

The first phase of the 7 phase UP polls will be held on February 11.