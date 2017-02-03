UP Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh, Rahul, Amit Shah and Mayawati to Campaign Today

Event Highlights
As the campaign heats up for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will hold a road show in Agra, while BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in a foot march in Meerut on Friday.
BSP chief Mayawati will hold a raklly in Muzaffarnagar today.
The first phase of the 7 phase UP polls will be held on February 11.
मायावती ने कहा है कि उसकी सरकार बनी प्रदेश में मुजफ्फरनगर जैसे दंगे नहीं होने देंगे। कानून-व्यवस्था दुरुस्त होगी होगी और पलायन रोका जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/j2Y85acxK9— Bahujan Samaj Party (@BspUp2017) February 2, 2017
भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री @AmitShah आज मेरठ में पदयात्रा कर मेरठ की जनता से जनसम्पर्क करेंगे | #भाजपामय_यूपी pic.twitter.com/qoN8Q5w6rb— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) February 3, 2017
An alliance built on progress, peace and prosperity for the people. मिलकर साथ, तीन सौ पार। pic.twitter.com/14LTdWiEeS— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2017