LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Elections 2017: What Has Narendra Modi Done For UP, Asks Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | February 9, 2017, 12:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi questing him what he has done for Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of UP elections will be held on February 11.

Feb 9, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

Feb 9, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi questing him what he has done for Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of UP elections will be held on February 11.


Feb 9, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will address rallies in Mathura, Hathras, Agra and Firozabad Today. While Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh's wife Dimple will address rallies in Aligarh and Kanpur. BJP's firebrand MP Yogi Adityanath will be in Saharanpur to address rally in favour of BJP candidate. Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be in Mathura, Hatras, and Gautan Buddha Nagar.


    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.