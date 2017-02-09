UP Elections 2017: What Has Narendra Modi Done For UP, Asks Rahul Gandhi

Event Highlights
Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi questing him what he has done for Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of UP elections will be held on February 11.
Pure desh ke haath mein jhaadu pakda diya,lo tum safai karo. Kya hogaya Bharat saaf? Hogaya Swachh Bharat?: R.Gandhi in Aligarh #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/w5DHMpVqbY— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2017
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will address rallies in Mathura, Hathras, Agra and Firozabad Today. While Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh's wife Dimple will address rallies in Aligarh and Kanpur. BJP's firebrand MP Yogi Adityanath will be in Saharanpur to address rally in favour of BJP candidate. Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be in Mathura, Hatras, and Gautan Buddha Nagar.