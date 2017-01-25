UP Elections 2017: Failing to Get Ticket, SP's Shamli Chief Quits Post
File photo of Samajwadi Party office.
Muzaffarnagar: Samajwadi Party's Shamli district president Kiranpal Kashyap has resigned from the post after he was denied the ticket by the party to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next month.
Kashyap said he resigned from the post yesterday in protest against the decision of not giving him the ticket from Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency.
Notably, the SP leader was given the ticket earlier but later the party high command fielded another candidate instead of him.
