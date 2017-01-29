UP Elections 2017 Live: First Joint Akhilesh-Rahul Public Rally Today

Event Highlights
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav are set to hold a joint road show in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
This is the first outing of the two leaders since the Congress and SP formed an electoral alliance for the state assembly polls starting from February 11.
Stay tuned for more live updates:
Chunav ke samay hi kyu Ram Mandir yaad aata hai? Chunav ke baad kyu Ram Lalla ko vanvaas pe bhej dete ho?: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on BJP pic.twitter.com/SASyF3R5go— ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017
UP ko ye saath pasand hai? Kisko pasand hai? Ek bhrashtachari hai ek gundachari hai: Siddharth Nath Singh BJP on SP-Cong alliance #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/ColAxoxs2K— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2017
Preparations underway for UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's joint press conference in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/9eQGVzSGsB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2017
