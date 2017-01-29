LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: First Joint Akhilesh-Rahul Public Rally Today

News18.com | January 29, 2017, 12:04 PM IST
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav are set to hold a joint road show in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

This is the first outing of the two leaders since the Congress and SP formed an electoral alliance for the state assembly polls starting from February 11.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

Why BJP always raise Ram Mandir issue before elections and why not after the elections. After election they send Ram to vanvaas: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on BJP


Jan 29, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi likely to address media before attending a public rally.


With the catchline 'UP ko yeh saath pasand hai', UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will set out for a joint poll campaign.


