UP Elections 2017: Break-Up of Caste Wise Vote Bank of Political Parties

New Delhi: The first phase of UP elections is starting from February 11. Political parties including BJP, BSP, and Congress are banking on caste calculations to ride to power in Uttar pradesh.

Here is the caste wise graphics of major political parties.

For the BJP, it’s a huge task at hand. Phase one, probably, holds the key for it to get back to power in UP after more than ‎15 years. Also, it has a challenge to defend its electoral performance of 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh: the BJP won on 71 out of the 80 seats it contested.

While BSP is primarily banking on its much publicised Dalit-Muslim(DM) unity with the understanding that both these communities have a strong presence on most of the seats going to poll in the first Phase; SP-Congress alliance too has pitched itself strongly as the secular front against the BJP.

SP-Congress alliance giving a Muslim face in 12 constituencies, ‎it's a bitter battle between the two for wooing the minority vote Bank.

Eyes will also be on Rahul Yadav, son- in-law of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is contesting on SP ticket from Sikandrabad seat in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.