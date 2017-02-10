UP Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah in Etawah, Says Yadav Dynasty Will End on March 11

BJP President Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.
Attacking the ruling Samajwadi party Amit Shah said that on March 11, the results will prove what the people of UP have accepted the BJP
Feb 10, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)
Akhilesh is not confident of his win and that's why he has went into an alliance with Congress. People should give one chance to BJP. Our govt will procure paddy from farmers if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah
Feb 10, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)
In North India, the largest number of murders take place in UP. Law and order has broken down completely in the state. One family rule in UP will end soon: Amit Shah
Feb 10, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)
SP and BSP have failed the state on development front. The princes (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) are giving fake promises. Everyone has looted UP and indulged in corruption in every sector: Amit Shah
Feb 10, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)
The counting on March 11 will start the end of Yadav (Mulayam) dynasty. We will make UP number one state in one year: Amit Shah says in Etawah
Feb 10, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses rally in Etawah.
Feb 10, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)
Feb 10, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)
BSP government will also solve problems of Shiksha Mitra (contractual teachers). All non-married lady teachers will be transferred to their home districts. I request you all to help win BSP candidates: Mayawati
Feb 10, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
No new statues will be built as all such projects have already been completed by previous BSP government. All financial decisions and recruitment by SP government will be reviewed. No fake foundation laying ceremonies will be conducted. We will complete welfare schemes in Moradabad and Amroha: Mayawati
Feb 10, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
Congress has formed an alliance with Anti-minority Samajwadi Party. Our govt will provide egg, milk and other quality products as midday meal. BSP govt will waive off farm loan. Landless people and Dalits will be distributed land: Mayawati in Moradabad rally.
Feb 10, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
There will be complete law and order if BSP comes tp power in UP. Law and order completely broke down in SP government. There is an anger among people due to flawed policies of Central government. All welfare schemes that were stopped by SP government will be restarted: BSP chief Mayawati Majhola area of Moradabad.
Feb 10, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
After the elections when BJP will come in power in UP the first thing I will do is work for farmers. There is a family who wants to make Potato in factories. I don't have any expectation from such a family who doesn't even know about agriculture. I have no expectations from them. But Akhilesh Ji at least you should Understand, at least you have a history with agriculture.
Feb 10, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Will remove ministers involve in Sand mining: PM
Feb 10, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
PM alleges UP government of not keeping the state clean.... We gave 940 crore for keeping the state clean but the state government used 40 crore only
Feb 10, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh just bought 3% of Wheat for the farmers, what was the mistake of the 97% of the farmers for whom UP didn't buy wheat. Whereas a small state like Haryana bought 60% of wheat, says PM
Feb 10, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has reached on 14% of the people in UP. What is the reason behind such poor figures: PM Modi
Feb 10, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)
PM Modi recalls Chaudhary Charan Singh, says will follow his steps and work for the welfare of the state. Will follow the path traced by him
But Congress kept on criticising Chaudhary Charan Singh never appreciated what he did. Insulted him ever now and then: PM Modi
Feb 10, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
The first thing I will do as soon as the BJP government takes power is will work for the welfare of the farmers and solve the problems they have been facing from so long, says PM Modi
Feb 10, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)
* I kept my promise to cane farmers after coming to power. The government on its own has dipped into its coffers to alleviate the miseries of cane farmers
* We brought crop insurance to benefit the farmers
* Earlier government looted the farmers by bringing sugarcane insurance
Feb 10, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
* Akhilesh said he would get ride of all the corrupt people who flourished under Mayawati's rule. But after coming to power he himself took tainted people along with him
Feb 10, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
* No leader has so many jokes on him as the Congress leader embraced by Akhilesh Yadav, says Modi while attacking Rahul Gandhi
* Congress has workerd welfare of the welfare of its family.
* Neither SP nor Congress thought about the people of the nation
Feb 10, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
The law and order condition of the state detoriation day by day
Feb 10, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
* PM attacks on SP-Congress alliance terms the collaboration as a tie-up between two families
* SP-Congress destroyed state and country. Now together they will not leave anything
Feb 10, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
People with feudal mindset cannot protect women
Feb 10, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
BJP government in UP will order a probe in "false cases" lodged by SP dispensation against its rivals, says PM Modi
Feb 10, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)
* March 11 will reveal real truth
* Modi attacks Akhilesh Yadav directly says CM is busy playing politics
* Akhilesh is arresting his opponents.
* Pro NJP, Anti Akhilesh wave
* Takes a direct swipe at Samajwadi Party and Congress
* Innocent being but behind bars
* Asks whether UP government took care of the people of the state
* Now I question Akhilesh's intelligence
* On Internet one can find variety of jokes on leaders
* Winds of change are blowing through UP
Feb 10, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Bijnor
Feb 10, 2017 11:27 am (IST)
The opposition is spreading lies, BJP is getting tremendous support from the community. I have myself visited several Jat dominated seats. As far as other concerns of community in Harayana is concerned the state govt is looking into them: Rajnath Singh responds to question on whether Jats are annoyed with BJP.
Feb 10, 2017 11:04 am (IST)
BSP has lost the game in this election. The Desperate BSP is now seeking votes on communal lines: Rajnath Singh in Lucknow
Feb 10, 2017 9:51 am (IST)
Muslims should look for a political alternative in Uttar Pradesh and show exit route to this unjust Samajwadi Party that has gone back on its word. Otherwise, every political party will use Muslims like football for their own interests, the Shahi Imam cautioned, while declaring his support to BSP.
Feb 10, 2017 9:47 am (IST)