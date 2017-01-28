UP Elections Live: Will Build Ram Mandir Under Constitutional Provisions, Says Shah

Event Highlights
BJP National President Amit Shah on Saturday released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising a bunch of schemes including construction of Ram Temple at a function in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
With an eye on development and highlighting lawlessness in UP, Shah is hoping that rift in the SP pariwar is going to help them in the upcoming polls. The key line of BJP's resolution document for UP is 'gunda mukt Uttar Pradesh-bhrashtachar mukt Uttar Pradesh'.
Earlier today, angry party leaders stormed the venue and protested against Shah after they were denied tickets to contest the UP elections.
Lucknow: BJP President Amit Shah releases party manifesto for UP polls pic.twitter.com/eodue4b6FL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, says in next 5 years, 150 crores fund will be set up for agricultural development pic.twitter.com/ozT8dglgku— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
Deen Dayal Suraksha beema yojana ke tehet bhoomiheen krishi mazdooron ko Rs 2 lakh tak ka beema muft karvaya jayga: Amit Shah— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
BJP President Amit Shah releases party's manifesto for UP polls, says All universities will get free WiFi facility #uppolls pic.twitter.com/U0SDlXwGwZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
BJP ki banne waali sarkaar samvaidhanik tareekon se jald se jald Ram Mandir bane iske liye prayatnasheel rahegi: Amit Shah #Uppolls pic.twitter.com/BLBFrxmWdS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
BJP President Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow, UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya & Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/aiCZ4ClREL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
SP and Congress have no election issues. They can't talk about governance or development. In last five years they only did hooliganism. If you need good governance, only BJP can provide it. All our candidates are from UP only. They grew up in UP. They will give good governance to this state: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar
Lucknow: Congress' earlier slogan of '27 saal UP behal' is now being concealed with paint after alliance with Samajwadi Party pic.twitter.com/0D0OXJ1Z5u— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
Yogi Adityanath Ji is denying that Hindu Yuva Vahini will contest #UPpolls because he is under BJP's black magic: Sunil Singh, Pres HYV pic.twitter.com/3NzgTef60k— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
BJP insulted Yogi Adityanath. Hindu Yuva Vahini will field candidates on all seats: Sunil Singh, President Hindu Yuva Vahini #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/b79zqDngD5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
#ExpectToday: BJP President Amit Shah and other leaders to release the party's manifesto for #UPElection2017 in Lucknow— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
Hindu Yuva Vahini is non-political org with nationalist mission,members support BJP-Yogi Adityanath on reprts of HYV feilding candidates #UP pic.twitter.com/j8KRpTIPn1— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
Uttar Pradesh: Mahfooz Raza from Vanchit Insaaf Party arrived on a rickshaw to file his nomination from Moradabad (27.01.2017) pic.twitter.com/WO3IWOWJVf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017
