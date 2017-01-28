UP Elections Live: Will Build Ram Mandir Under Constitutional Provisions, Says Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah on Saturday released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising a bunch of schemes including construction of Ram Temple at a function in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

With an eye on development and highlighting lawlessness in UP, Shah is hoping that rift in the SP pariwar is going to help them in the upcoming polls. The key line of BJP's resolution document for UP is 'gunda mukt Uttar Pradesh-bhrashtachar mukt Uttar Pradesh'.

Earlier today, angry party leaders stormed the venue and protested against Shah after they were denied tickets to contest the UP elections.

