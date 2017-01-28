LIVE NOW
UP Elections Live: Will Build Ram Mandir Under Constitutional Provisions, Says Shah

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 4:16 PM IST
BJP National President Amit Shah on Saturday released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising a bunch of schemes including construction of Ram Temple at a function in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

With an eye on development and highlighting lawlessness in UP, Shah is hoping that rift in the SP pariwar is going to help them in the upcoming polls. The key line of BJP's resolution document for UP is 'gunda mukt Uttar Pradesh-bhrashtachar mukt Uttar Pradesh'.

Earlier today, angry party leaders stormed the venue and protested against Shah after they were denied tickets to contest the UP elections.

Jan 28, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)

After eliciting views of women, BJP govt will put up its opinion before the Supreme Court on triple talaq: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 4:17 pm (IST)

As far as do ladke (Rahul-Akhilesh) are concerned. One has looted the state other has looted the country. Together they will loot the state: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

Efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

We will release a white paper as soon as we come to power to see how many people have left in the mass exodus in Kairana: Shah 


Jan 28, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)

We will ask Muslim women in UP about what they want, and we will safeguard their rights: Amit Shah on triple talaq


Jan 28, 2017 4:07 pm (IST)

Food processing park to be set up in UP; 24 hours power to be supplied in UP, cheaper rates for the poor: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)

BJP to form teams at district levels to check "exodus" of people due to communal tension: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 4:00 pm (IST)

No interview for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment, if BJP comes to power: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)

BJP is going to win the UP Assembly Elections and the construction work of Ram Mandir will start as per Indian law: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

Free education up to Class XII; fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Special monitory schemes for girl child in Uttar Pradesh. Anti-Romeo Dal to protect college and school going girl students from goons: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

Sugarcane farmers to get all dues within 120 days: BJP Manifesto


Jan 28, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

Within 45 days all the goons and culprits will be back in jail: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

Jan Kalyan Sankalp Patra promises 0% loans for small and marginal farmers. We will distribute lap tops, plus 1 GB data free for a year: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

Rs 500 Cr scholarship fund for meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh: BJP manifesto 


Jan 28, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer for problems faced by state where "ruling party goondas have grabbed land"; merely entering into alliance will not hoodwink people: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)

90% of jobs in UP will be given to the local youths, Says BJP


Jan 28, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

Demography of UP is changing. It is a serious matter. The district magistrate will be held accountable for migrations: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

We will ban all mechanised abattoirs and no new abattoirs will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)

All landless labourers will get Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and all slaughter houses will be closed: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)

The party manifesto (sankalp patra) is divided in 9 sections: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

Amit Shah releases manifesto named 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare) for UP Assembly polls.


Jan 28, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)

UP government stalls all development/welfare schemes of Modi govt. The central government has given Rs 1 Lakh Cr extra funds to UP as compared to UPA times. Where has it gone? Akhilesh needs to reply it. By doing alliance u can't fool people: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Give us one chance in UP, we will bring it out of tag of “bimaru”state: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)

Only development will solve problems in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah 


Jan 28, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

For 15 years SP and BSP have ruled U.P. but there was no development in the state: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)

BJP workers carried out jan sampark for several months and we are confident to win the state polls: Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh with two third majority: Amit Shah


Jan 28, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah addressing the party workers in Lucknow.


Jan 28, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)

We will win with more than 300 seats in UP: Keshav Maurya


Jan 28, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)

Keshaw Maurya presenting the BJP's vision document


Jan 28, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)

We welcome Amit Shah along with OP Mathur, Kalraj Mishra and other senior leaders to Lucknow: Keshav Maurya


Jan 28, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

BJP National President Amit Shah reached Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow to announce manifesto.


Jan 28, 2017 3:15 pm (IST)

BJP National President Amit Shah reached Lucknow Airport to announce party’s manifesto amid protest over ticket distribution by some workers.


Jan 28, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

Key line of BJP's resolution document for UP will be 'gunda mukta Uttar Pradesh-Bharashthachar mukta Uttar Pradesh'. (Info: CNN-News18 Pranshu Mishra)


Jan 28, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)

SP and Congress have no election issues. They can't talk about governance or development. In last five years they only did hooliganism. If you need good governance, only BJP can provide it. All our candidates are from UP only. They grew up in UP. They will give good governance to this state: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar


Jan 28, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah to announce UP elections manifesto at 3 PM in Lucknow.


Jan 28, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

The joint press conference of Akhilesh-Rahul will be followed by a road show at 2 PM in Lucknow.


Jan 28, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to address a joint press conference at 1 PM tomorrow.


Jan 28, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Rahul-Akhilesh to Begin Joint Poll Campaign on Sunday
Jan 28, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

BJP leaders stormed Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow and protested against Amit Shah after they were denied tickets to contest the UP elections.


Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati will address a press conference today.

 


BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya will be present during the event.


BJP president Amit Shah to release party manifesto today in Lucknow.


