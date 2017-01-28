UP Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah to Release BJP's Manifesto Today
BJP president Amit Shah throws garlands towards BJP supporters/Reuters/Live
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in Lucknow.
BJP has so far announced 371 candidates out of total 403 Assembly seats in the state. BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other party leaders will be present during the event.
At 5 PM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati will address a press conference today.
Stay tuned for more live updates:
Recommended For You
- Past Wins Against Roger Federer Mean Nothing, Says Rafael Nadal
- Star Tech: Watch SWAG King Raftaar's Take on Technology
- MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble Deep in Conversation Ahead of Second T20
- Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Dismisses Rival Series Rumours
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country