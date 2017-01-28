UP Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah to Release BJP's Manifesto Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in Lucknow.

BJP has so far announced 371 candidates out of total 403 Assembly seats in the state. BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other party leaders will be present during the event.

At 5 PM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati will address a press conference today.

