UP Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah to Release BJP's Manifesto Today

News18.com

First published: January 28, 2017, 9:26 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
BJP president Amit Shah throws garlands towards BJP supporters/Reuters/Live

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in Lucknow.

BJP has so far announced 371 candidates out of total 403 Assembly seats in the state. BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other party leaders will be present during the event.

At 5 PM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati will address a press conference today.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

