UP Elections 2017 Live: BJP Conspiring to End Reservation, Says Mayawati

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Phagwara, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday said BJP is conspiring to end reservation.
Earlier in the day, Mayawati made it clear that her party will not tolerate BJP's anti-reservation policy.
She said, "BSP will not tolerate any reduction of reservation provided. Amit Shah should know that reservation cannot be changed without amendments in constitution".
"Shah's staement shows anti-reservation mentality of the party, she added.
Agar haathi ka size badh gaya toh socho kitna bada haathi laga dengi wo?: Akhilesh Yadav
Rs 500,1000 notes were banned without any preparation, country's economy has got affected by this, says Akhilesh Yadav
My party is against any change in the prevailing system of 50 percent quota for Dalits and Backwards, says Mayawati
BJP is working with anti-reservation mindset and has been misleading the people on this issue, says Mayawati
Mayawati will address another election rally at Mehil Kalan in Punjab's Barnala area.
It's a conspiracy by BJP to remove reservation, says BSP chief Mayawati
EC should take note of these issues that polarises the voters, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
They (BJP) shouldn't have mentioned tripal talaq at all but he (Amit Shah) is used it and also Raam temple, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Amit Shah knows nothing about the Constitution, our SC has already said that it's not their domain to legislate religion, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
They (BJP) are again trying to communalise the whole issue, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Rahul gandhi was always a zero, Akhilesh by joininng Rahul will also become zero, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma
BJP gives ticket to Swati Singh, wife of expelled BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh.
We will examine Suresh Rana's statement, I don't support the statement either. But BJP is also against migration of people: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Suresh Rana statement
It must be his personal statement; it's not BJP Statement. People are migrating from Western UP. This is a truth: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sanjeev Balyan statement
He knows that the cycle is punctured and the SP-Congress alliance is losing in Uttar Pradesh: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Mulayam Singh Yadav
It shows anti-reservation mentality of the party: BSP chief Mayawati on BJP president Amit Shah interview
Amit Shah should know that reservation can not be changed without amendments in constitution, says Mayawati
BSP will not tolerate any reduction of reservation provided, says Mayawati