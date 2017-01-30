UP Elections 2017 Live: BJP Conspiring to End Reservation, Says Mayawati

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Phagwara, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday said BJP is conspiring to end reservation.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati made it clear that her party will not tolerate BJP's anti-reservation policy.

She said, "BSP will not tolerate any reduction of reservation provided. Amit Shah should know that reservation cannot be changed without amendments in constitution".

"Shah's staement shows anti-reservation mentality of the party, she added.

Stay tuned for live updates:

ALSO READ:

Can't Seek Votes on Religious, Caste Grounds, EC Reminds Parties

Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, Kairana Exodus: BJP's UP Manifesto