UP Elections 2017 Live: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP's Reservation Comment

News18.com | January 30, 2017, 11:56 AM IST
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday made it clear that her party will not tolerate BJP's anti-reservation policy.

She said, "BSP will not tolerate any reduction of reservation provided. Amit Shah should know that reservation cannot be changed without amendments in constitution".

"Shah's staement shows anti-reservation mentality of the party, she added.

Minutes ago, addressing a BJP booth sammelan in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district, BJP MLA Suresh Rana on Monday said if he wins, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad.

