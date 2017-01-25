UP Elections 2017 Live: Denied Tickets, BJP Leaders Storm Lucknow Party Office

BJP workers on Wednesday stormed into the party's headquarters in Lucknow protesting against tickets being given to outsiders in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.
They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was also gheroed. A scuffle broke out after agitated workers raised slogans against the party's central leadership for step-motherly attitude towards local leaders.
Women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya
Jan 25, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
There is no law and order situation in UP. The health care system is also bad: Keshav Prasad Maurya
Jan 25, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Akhlesh Yadav did not take action against the ministers who were involved in corruption during Mayawati govt: Keshav Prasad Maurya
Jan 25, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)
UP CMO is involved in Coal Mine Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief
Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Jan 25, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Akhilesh ridicule the 'achche din' promise of PM Modi, saying instead of good days, people got 'jhadu' (broom) or were asked to do yoga.
They (NDA) were fooling people on the name of soldiers. But I want to ask did they help the soldiers’ family who got martyred. UP government helped the families of the martyrs. They gave slogans on deshbhakti but did nothing for soldiers: Akhilesh
Jan 25, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
It is well known that elections in Uttar Pradesh are not just state elections but it is for the nation. It’s good that Congress and BJP both will be contesting together. Everyone here rides cycle. If cycle will be in good hands than think how fast the cycle will run: Akhilesh (referring to the symbol of both parties)
Jan 25, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav Praises Congress, Says ‘Cycle’ Needs ‘Hand’ to Pedal Right Way
Jan 25, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
I am thankful to Congress party for the alliance. This time SP and Congress will create a history by winning the elections with a huge majority: Akhilesh Yadav at Lakhimpur rally
Jan 25, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public rally in Lakhimpur.
Jan 25, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
There are many beautiful campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi. There is no dearth of such leaders in BJP: Vinay Katiyar to CNN-News18
Ram mandir is an important and old issue. This issue should be raised every time until it will be build. Ram temple will be made in lord ram birth place. We have done a lot in this regard. There is no need to add ram temple issue to the upcoming election but ram temple will be made there: Vinay Katiyar on Ram Mandir
Jan 25, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
You don’t need to come to power to build ram temple because our case is very strong in court: Subramanian Swamy on Ram Mandir
Jan 25, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
JD (U) will not fight elections in Uttar Pradesh 2017 Elections: ANI
Jan 25, 2017 11:29 am (IST)
(Exclusive photo of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath)
Jan 25, 2017 11:28 am (IST)
(Exclusive visuals of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath with Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi’s photo on it)
Jan 25, 2017 11:25 am (IST)
There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar
Jan 25, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal
Jan 25, 2017 11:11 am (IST)
Ram temple is an important issue for us. It is a matter of faith. Ram temple cannot be forgotten: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal
Jan 25, 2017 11:08 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good man. His intentions are good but demonetisation was a disaster. May be he was poorly advised by officials in demonetisation: Aparna Yadav on PM Modi
Jan 25, 2017 11:06 am (IST)
I am trying to become a bridge in my family. I have full support of Akhilesh and his wife Dimple. I discuss political issues with them. Mulayam ji asked me to get in to politics and I am just following his words: Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav said.
Jan 25, 2017 10:08 am (IST)
Mukhtar may get BSP ticket from Mau Sadar, his son may debut from Ghosi and Mukhtar's brother who is also a sitting MLA Sibakatullah Ansari may be BSP candidate from Mohammadabad, Ghazipur: (Info: CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra)
Jan 25, 2017 10:04 am (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati is considering of roping in Mukhtar, his brother and son: Sources
Jan 25, 2017 10:02 am (IST)
Don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and family in talks with BSP to contest UP Polls 2017.