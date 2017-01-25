LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Denied Tickets, BJP Leaders Storm Lucknow Party Office

News18.com | January 25, 2017, 3:58 PM IST
Event Highlights

BJP workers on Wednesday stormed into the party's headquarters in Lucknow protesting against tickets being given to outsiders in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was also gheroed. A scuffle broke out after agitated workers raised slogans against the party's central leadership for step-motherly attitude towards local leaders.

Stay tuned for more updates:

Jan 25, 2017 4:00 pm (IST)
Priyanka Reacts to Katiyar's 'Prettier Women' Remark, Says Shows Mindset
Jan 25, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

Women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 25, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

There is no law and order situation in UP. The health care system is also bad: Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 25, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

Akhlesh Yadav did not take action against the ministers who were involved in corruption during Mayawati govt: Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 25, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)

UP CMO is involved in Coal Mine Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief 


Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

They (state BJP workers/leaders) alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.


Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was also gheroed. Scuffle broke out after agitated leaders raised slogans against the party’s central leadership for step-motherly attitude towards the local leaders.


Jan 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

Infighting in BJP out in open after thousands of BJP workers and leaders stormed the party headquarters in Lucknow and protested against tickets given to outsiders.


Jan 25, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Akhilesh ridicule the 'achche din' promise of PM Modi, saying instead of good days, people got 'jhadu' (broom) or were asked to do yoga.


Jan 25, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Modi a Good Man; I Discuss Politics With Akhilesh, Dimple: Aparna Yadav
Jan 25, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
95-year-old Woman Files Nomination From Agra Assembly Seat
Jan 25, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

BREAKING: Samajwadi Party's Shamli district president Kiranpal Kashyap has resigned from the post after he was denied the ticket by the party.


Jan 25, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

Akhilesh terms BJP a ‘Chamatkari Party’, asked supporters to beware of them.


Jan 25, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav appealed for votes to party candidates Yashpal Singh Chaudhary.


Jan 25, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

We will soon distribute free smart phones to youths. Take pictures of corrupt officials and send it to us, rest we will see: Akhilesh


Jan 25, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

They (NDA) were fooling people on the name of soldiers. But I want to ask did they help the soldiers’ family who got martyred. UP government helped the families of the martyrs. They gave slogans on deshbhakti but did nothing for soldiers: Akhilesh


Jan 25, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

It is well known that elections in Uttar Pradesh are not just state elections but it is for the nation. It’s good that Congress and BJP both will be contesting together. Everyone here rides cycle. If cycle will be in good hands than think how fast the cycle will run: Akhilesh (referring to the symbol of both parties)


Jan 25, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Praises Congress, Says ‘Cycle’ Needs ‘Hand’ to Pedal Right Way


Jan 25, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

I am thankful to Congress party for the alliance. This time SP and Congress will create a history by winning the elections with a huge majority: Akhilesh Yadav at Lakhimpur rally


Jan 25, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public rally in Lakhimpur.


Jan 25, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

There are many beautiful campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi. There is no dearth of such leaders in BJP: Vinay Katiyar to CNN-News18


Jan 25, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 11:51 am (IST)
Ram Temple Will be Built if We Get Full Majority: BJP UP Chief
Jan 25, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Ram mandir is an important and old issue. This issue should be raised every time until it will be build. Ram temple will be made in lord ram birth place. We have done a lot in this regard. There is no need to add ram temple issue to the upcoming election but ram temple will be made there: Vinay Katiyar on Ram Mandir 


Jan 25, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

You don’t need to come to power to build ram temple because our case is very strong in court: Subramanian Swamy on Ram Mandir


Jan 25, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

JD (U) will not fight elections in Uttar Pradesh 2017 Elections: ANI


Jan 25, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

(Exclusive photo of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath)


Jan 25, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

(Exclusive visuals of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath with Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi’s photo on it)


Jan 25, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar


Jan 25, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal


Jan 25, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Ram temple is an important issue for us. It is a matter of faith. Ram temple cannot be forgotten: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal


Jan 25, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good man. His intentions are good but demonetisation was a disaster. May be he was poorly advised by officials in demonetisation: Aparna Yadav on PM Modi


Jan 25, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

I am trying to become a bridge in my family. I have full support of Akhilesh and his wife Dimple. I discuss political issues with them. Mulayam ji asked me to get in to politics and I am just following his words: Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav said.


Jan 25, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Mukhtar may get BSP ticket from Mau Sadar, his son may debut from Ghosi and Mukhtar's brother who is also a sitting MLA Sibakatullah Ansari may be BSP candidate from Mohammadabad, Ghazipur: (Info: CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra)


Jan 25, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati is considering of roping in Mukhtar, his brother and son: Sources


Jan 25, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and family in talks with BSP to contest UP Polls 2017.


Jan 25, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

We will win more than 300 seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh says UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.


Jan 25, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

The construction of Ram Mandir will happen only after the Uttar Pradesh elections:  Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief


Jan 25, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

It is Congress irony that it has to move from one leader to another. It is the result of Congress decreased publicity: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Priyanka to Campaign for Congress in UP


Jan 25, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi has her own charisma, people look for Dimple Yadav. The Combination of both will work to our advantage: SP leader Gaurav Bhatia on grand alliance


Jan 25, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

Congress has sealed a pre-poll alliance with the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. SP has given Congress 105 seats to contest.


Jan 25, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

The first phase of UP Elections will witness 73 assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state (western part) going to polls. 


Jan 25, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati will cover at least 50 rallies across Uttar Pradesh from February 1 to March 4.


Jan 25, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) is going to start its poll campaign from Meerut on February 1.


