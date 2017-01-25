UP Elections 2017 Live: Denied Tickets, BJP Leaders Storm Lucknow Party Office

BJP workers on Wednesday stormed into the party's headquarters in Lucknow protesting against tickets being given to outsiders in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was also gheroed. A scuffle broke out after agitated workers raised slogans against the party's central leadership for step-motherly attitude towards local leaders.

