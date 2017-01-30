UP Elections 2017 Live: If We Win, Netaji's Respect Will be Increased, Says Akhilesh

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday appealed voters to cast their ballots in favour of the SP-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections 2017.
Jan 30, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
Ab to Congress bhi saath aagyi, pedal par agar unka hath lag gaya to socho kitni tez chalegi cycle (Now, Congress has joined hands with SP. Just imagine, how fast the cycle will move forward), says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)
Jan 30, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)
PM talks about cashless economy...BJP just floated dreams to be looked upon, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)
I don't know what the kids are doing with the laptops. Some of them must be studying using those laptops. And now, we are planning to give smartphones, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)
Demonetisation affected our businessmen badly and jewelers are waiting to cast their ballots, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
Cycle will move faster and it will be difficult for Kamal (BJP's poll symbol) and Elephant (BSP's poll symbol) to catch us, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)
Make cycle run as fast as it can from Etah. Give us the push to reach Kannauj, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
We do not have difference in what we say and do... We will complete in whatever we have written in our Manifesto. Etah has to make the wave, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
Some people will come and float new dreams but what happens in reality is a question, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)
Party got saved, the symbol got saved. Now, its time for cycle to run fast, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)
We gave the best seat in Parliament what else could have been asked for. If we win the elections, Netaji's respect will be increased, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)
I just say one thing that "When it is dark only then you realise who stands by your side" (Jab andhera hota hai tab pata chalta hai apna kaun hai), says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)
Agar haathi ka size badh gaya toh socho kitna bada haathi laga dengi wo?: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)
Rs 500,1000 notes were banned without any preparation, country's economy has got affected by this, says Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)
Jan 30, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)
My party is against any change in the prevailing system of 50 percent quota for Dalits and Backwards, says Mayawati
Jan 30, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
BJP is working with anti-reservation mindset and has been misleading the people on this issue, says Mayawati
Jan 30, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
Mayawati will address another election rally at Mehil Kalan in Punjab's Barnala area.
Jan 30, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Jan 30, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
It's a conspiracy by BJP to remove reservation, says BSP chief Mayawati
Jan 30, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
EC should take note of these issues that polarises the voters, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Jan 30, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
They (BJP) shouldn't have mentioned tripal talaq at all but he (Amit Shah) is used it and also Raam temple, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Jan 30, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
Amit Shah knows nothing about the Constitution, our SC has already said that it's not their domain to legislate religion, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Jan 30, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)
They (BJP) are again trying to communalise the whole issue, says AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui
Jan 30, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Rahul gandhi was always a zero, Akhilesh by joininng Rahul will also become zero, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma
Jan 30, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)
BJP gives ticket to Swati Singh, wife of expelled BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh.
Jan 30, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
We will examine Suresh Rana's statement, I don't support the statement either. But BJP is also against migration of people: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Suresh Rana statement
Jan 30, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)
It must be his personal statement; it's not BJP Statement. People are migrating from Western UP. This is a truth: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sanjeev Balyan statement
Jan 30, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
He knows that the cycle is punctured and the SP-Congress alliance is losing in Uttar Pradesh: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 30, 2017 11:41 am (IST)
It shows anti-reservation mentality of the party: BSP chief Mayawati on BJP president Amit Shah interview
Jan 30, 2017 11:41 am (IST)
Amit Shah should know that reservation can not be changed without amendments in constitution, says Mayawati
Jan 30, 2017 11:41 am (IST)
BSP will not tolerate any reduction of reservation provided, says Mayawati