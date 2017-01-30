UP Elections 2017 Live: If We Win, Netaji's Respect Will be Increased, Says Akhilesh

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday appealed voters to cast their ballots in favour of the SP-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections 2017.

Akhilesh said, "Make cycle run as fast as it can from Etah. Give us the push from Etah to reach Kannauj...Cycle will move faster and it will be difficult for Kamal (BJP's poll symbol) and Elephant (BSP's poll symbol) to match the speed".

"When it is dark only then you realise who stands by your side (Jab andhera hota hai tab pata chalta hai apna kaun hai)". We gave the best seat in Parliament what else could have been asked for. If we win the elections, Netaji's respect will be increased. Party got saved, the symbol got saved now it's time for cycle to run fast.

