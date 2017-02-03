LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi Roadshow in Agra

News18.com | February 3, 2017, 4:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are holding a joint roadshow in Agra as part for their campaign for the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

This is their second joint rally of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The first phase of the seven phase UP polls will be held on February 11.

Feb 3, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)

Agra is where BSP chief Mayawati started her poll campaign. Over three lakh people attended that rally: Shubhajit Sengupta, CNN-News18


I will be campaigning for SP from Feb 9, says Mulayam Singh


Communal Forces are getting stronger in the name of Gau Raksha, Love Jihad, Deshbhakti and Sanskriti. People are harassed in the name of gau raksha. And people from minority communities are made to feel insecure in the name of terrorism every now and then: BSP chief Mayawati speaks in Muzaffarnagar rally


Amit Shah abruptly ends his Meerut padyatra after of killing of a young boy on Thursday in the city.


BJP president Amit Shah asks people to give BJP a chance form the government in UP


Me and Rahul Gandhi will also be doing a big roadshow. Now the confusion ends after both of the parties have come together: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Bah area of Agra. 


Robert Vadra Slams BJP After Vinay Katiyar Named Star Campaigner
BJP doesn't decide on Robert Vadra's opinion. BJP is committed for the victory in UP: UP BJP chief Keshav Maurya on Robert Vadra


BJP President Amit Shah to hold a foot march in Meerut, along with public meetings at different places.


Akhilesh and Rahul had earlier held a joint roadshow in Lucknow on January 29 followed by a joint press conference.


UP Elections: Rahul, Akhilesh Roadshow in Agra on Friday
