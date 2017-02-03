UP Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi Roadshow in Agra

Event Highlights
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are holding a joint roadshow in Agra as part for their campaign for the elections in Uttar Pradesh.
This is their second joint rally of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
The first phase of the seven phase UP polls will be held on February 11.
Agra(UP): UP CM Akhilesh Yadav & Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi hold joint roadshow. pic.twitter.com/wmFEL9rvWA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2017
BSP chief Mayawati addressing a rally in Etah, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/savn1Wz6sA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2017
Communal Forces are getting stronger in the name of Gau Raksha, Love Jihad, Deshbhakti and Sanskriti. People are harassed in the name of gau raksha. And people from minority communities are made to feel insecure in the name of terrorism every now and then: BSP chief Mayawati speaks in Muzaffarnagar rally
Will start with campaigning from Jaswantnagar on 9 Feb for Shivpal, will campaign for Akhilesh later: Mulayam Singh Yadav #UPpolls— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2017
Har college mein anti-Romeo squad banaya jaayega, jissay hamari bachchiyaan surakshit rahe: Amit Shah. #uppolls pic.twitter.com/gRBgVvwoq8— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2017
Humne to sab din dekh liye garmi ke, barsaat ke, btao kisi ne 'acche din' dekha ho to batao: Akhilesh Yadav #uppolls pic.twitter.com/U4ElDeXQ3E— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2017
मायावती ने कहा है कि उसकी सरकार बनी प्रदेश में मुजफ्फरनगर जैसे दंगे नहीं होने देंगे। कानून-व्यवस्था दुरुस्त होगी होगी और पलायन रोका जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/j2Y85acxK9— Bahujan Samaj Party (@BspUp2017) February 2, 2017
भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री @AmitShah आज मेरठ में पदयात्रा कर मेरठ की जनता से जनसम्पर्क करेंगे | #भाजपामय_यूपी pic.twitter.com/qoN8Q5w6rb— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) February 3, 2017
An alliance built on progress, peace and prosperity for the people. मिलकर साथ, तीन सौ पार। pic.twitter.com/14LTdWiEeS— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2017