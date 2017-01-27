LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Present Union Budget After Elections, Says Akhilesh to Modi

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
Event Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narenra Modi mentioning that Union Budget must be presented after the elections.

On Friday Akhilesh will address a public rally and once again he is expected to raise Mayawati's "Patthar Wali Sarkar" and "Chamatkari Party" jibe at BJP.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

Jan 27, 2017 11:09 am (IST)
UP Elections 2017: SP, Cong Haggle Over Seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli
Jan 27, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav wrote to PM Modi on January 25 on the union budget issue: Sources


Jan 27, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Union Budget must be presented after elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav in letter to PM Narendra Modi


Jan 27, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

There will be no existence of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: UP, BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 27, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to address public rally in Uttar Pradesh. 


Jan 27, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

BJP leaders Mukhtar Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav alleged that UP administration is adopting partisan approach. They are likely to meet Election Commission officials in Lucknow on Friday.


