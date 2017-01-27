UP Elections 2017 Live: Present Union Budget After Elections, Says Akhilesh to Modi

Event Highlights
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narenra Modi mentioning that Union Budget must be presented after the elections.
On Friday Akhilesh will address a public rally and once again he is expected to raise Mayawati's "Patthar Wali Sarkar" and "Chamatkari Party" jibe at BJP.
Stay tuned for more live updates:
Union Budget must be presented after elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav in letter to PM Narendra Modi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017
