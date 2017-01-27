UP Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Gandhi to Meet Akhilesh, Dimple on Jan 29

Event Highlights
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on January 29 in Lucknow to discuss poll strategy.
Meanwhile, Akhilesh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning him not to present Union Budget before the elections.
Stay tuned for more live updates:
Congress party released list of 40 campaigners for the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh #UPpolls2017 pic.twitter.com/sPFSPimle9— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017
Relief for Mulayam Singh Yadav as SC adjourns matter for summer vacation over a plea alleging that UP Govt had misused govt funds in 2004.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017
Union Budget must be presented after elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav in a letter to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/HnhXUiydBU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017
