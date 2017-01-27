LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Gandhi to Meet Akhilesh, Dimple on Jan 29

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 2:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on January 29 in Lucknow to discuss poll strategy.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning him not to present Union Budget before the elections.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

Jan 27, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on January 29 in Lucknow.


Jan 27, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Akhilesh Writes to PM Modi, Wants Budget Presentation After Polls
Jan 27, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Opinion | SP Decision on Alliance is a Calculated One
Jan 27, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

BJP national president Amit Shah and other senior party leaders to release party manifesto for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in Lucknow.


Jan 27, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: UP Elections 2017: SP, Cong Haggle Over Seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli
Jan 27, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav wrote to PM Modi on January 25 on the union budget issue: Sources


Jan 27, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Union Budget must be presented after elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav in letter to PM Narendra Modi


Jan 27, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

There will be no existence of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: UP, BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 27, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to address public rally in Uttar Pradesh. 


Jan 27, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

BJP leaders Mukhtar Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav alleged that UP administration is adopting partisan approach. They are likely to meet Election Commission officials in Lucknow on Friday.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.