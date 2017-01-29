LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Hints at 2019 Alliance; We're Open, Says Akhilesh

News18.com | January 29, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Event Highlights

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are addressing their first-ever joint press conference, in Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi has hinted that his party is open to ally with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“This alliance will give the people peace, progress and prosperity,” says Rahul, adding that the alliance is a “Ganga-Jamuna milan”.

Launching their poll slogan ‘UP ko ye saath padsand hai’, the two young leaders say they are confidence if securing a majority in the Assembly. “People of Uttar Pradesh will vote against those who made them stand in bank queues,” says Akhilesh.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 29, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav road show begins in Uttar Pradesh.


Jan 29, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)
UP Elections 2017: In Akhilesh Yadav's Presence, Rahul Gandhi Praises Mayawati
Jan 29, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are upset, people of UP will tell them what they want, what is the need of alliance? BJP is popular in the state, BJP will help people of UP as we mentioned in our manifesto: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya


Jan 29, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)

Visuals of Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi press conference at Taj hotel in Lucknow.


Jan 29, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)

Ram Mandir issue is pending in court. Whatever court decides it will happen. BJP rakes up issues related to Ram Mandir in every election: Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)

The matter is sub judice: Rahul Gandhi on Ram Mandir issue raised by the BJP  


Jan 29, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)

Akhilesh yadav-Rahul Gandhi press meet ends in Lucknow.


Jan 29, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Modi talks about a lot of issues, but he does not have intention to carryout work: Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav's intention is very clear, he wants to change UPA, Congress gives him full support: Rahul 


Jan 29, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

At the moment this alliance in only about 2017 elections. If there is a plan for 2019, we are open: Akhilesh on supporting Rahul as PM candidate


Jan 29, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Why should we disclose our plans now: Akhilesh Yadav on supporting Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate


Jan 29, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

I have not said aunty to Mayawati ji from a very long time, had Mayawati been part of this alliance she would have asked for-elephant's share: Akhilesh


Jan 29, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

Mayawati Ji’s election symbol is Elephant. She will need lot of space: Akhilesh on alliance with BSP.


Jan 29, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Our alliance is not opportunists. It is not about give and take. This is an alliance of hearts: Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 2:05 pm (IST)

Political negotiation is a conversation. There is posturing and position because there is negotiation. We both were posturing. We both got angry and we both came together: Rahul Gandhi


Jan 29, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi praises BSP’s Mayawati in a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav.


Jan 29, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

I personally respect Mayawati ji. There is a difference between Mayawati’s BSP and BJP. BJP believes in anger, revenge. But Mayawati’s believes in harmony: Rahul on Mayawati


Jan 29, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

Priyanka is my sister. She will be a great help to me: Rahul Gandhi


Jan 29, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)

We are working together for goal. Alliance for 2019 elections is open for discussion: Rahul on alliance with SP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.         


Jan 29, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
 

She is an Asset of Cong Party, it is up to her to Campaign or not: Rahul on Priyanka gandhi


Jan 29, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

This is a historic alliance. I view this as partnership, we are working together with a goal. That is to defeat fascist forces and RSS-BJP ideology: Rahul 


Jan 29, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Those who represent our ideology will surely campaign for us: Rahul Gandhi on Sonia to join campaign in Uttar Pradesh


Jan 29, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

We have blessings of all senior leaders: Akhilesh Yadav on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s chances of joining his campaign


Jan 29, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

May be Rahul wanted to say "27 years of happiness": Akhilesh Yadav on Cong's 27 years slogan


Jan 29, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

We have differences with SP but we are fighting on our similarities. Both parties have to make some compromise to take on RSS and BJP: Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

We want to pave new way for younger generations of state: Rahul Gandhi on alliance with Akhilesh not SP


Jan 29, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

We want to give a new politics to the youth of Uttar Pradesh: Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

We want to stop politics of anger. I always appreciated Akhilesh’s work. But he was not allowed to work as per his wish: Rahul on Congress’ earlier slogan “27 Saal, UP Behal”


Jan 29, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

This alliance will spread brotherhood in the state: Akhilesh


Jan 29, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

Me and Rahul are two Wheels of Bicycle, Says Akhilesh


Jan 29, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Congress and SP will bring all the communities together. Cycle will be with hand and hand will be with cycle. Akhilesh Yadav


Jan 29, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

Congress alliance will win more than 300 more seats in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh


Jan 29, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

This alliance (SP-Congress) is people's wish: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

 


Jan 29, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

This alliance will give progress, peace and prosperity. I am personally happy that this alliance is happening. We have a personal relationship. Now our political and personal relationship is strengthening: Rahul Gandhi


Jan 29, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

SP-Cong Alliance is Like a Milan of Ganga-Jamuna, Says Rahul


Jan 29, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Akhilesh and I and close friends. SP-Congress is like Ganga-Jamuna: Rahul Gandhi


Jan 29, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

We will give a befitting reply to those who believe in division: Rahul Gandhi 


Jan 29, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)

I am honoured to be here with Akhilesh: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi 


Jan 29, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi addressing joint press conference in Lucknow.


Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi greets each other.


Jan 29, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)



Jan 29, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

Cong VP Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's joint press conference to start shortly at Taj Hotel in Lucknow.


Jan 29, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

The joint press conference of Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi to start soon in Lucknow.


Jan 29, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reached Lucknow for a joint press conference with UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. 


Jan 29, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Why BJP always raise Ram Mandir issue before elections and why not after the elections. After election they send Ram to vanvaas: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on BJP


Jan 29, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi likely to address media before attending a public rally.


Jan 29, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

With the catchline 'UP ko yeh saath pasand hai', UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will set out for a joint poll campaign.


