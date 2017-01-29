UP Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Hints at 2019 Alliance; We're Open, Says Akhilesh

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are addressing their first-ever joint press conference, in Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi has hinted that his party is open to ally with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“This alliance will give the people peace, progress and prosperity,” says Rahul, adding that the alliance is a “Ganga-Jamuna milan”.

Launching their poll slogan ‘UP ko ye saath padsand hai’, the two young leaders say they are confidence if securing a majority in the Assembly. “People of Uttar Pradesh will vote against those who made them stand in bank queues,” says Akhilesh.

