UP Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Hints at 2019 Alliance; We're Open, Says Akhilesh

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are addressing their first-ever joint press conference, in Lucknow.
Rahul Gandhi has hinted that his party is open to ally with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
“This alliance will give the people peace, progress and prosperity,” says Rahul, adding that the alliance is a “Ganga-Jamuna milan”.
Launching their poll slogan ‘UP ko ye saath padsand hai’, the two young leaders say they are confidence if securing a majority in the Assembly. “People of Uttar Pradesh will vote against those who made them stand in bank queues,” says Akhilesh.
Jan 29, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are upset, people of UP will tell them what they want, what is the need of alliance? BJP is popular in the state, BJP will help people of UP as we mentioned in our manifesto: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya
Jan 29, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
Ram Mandir issue is pending in court. Whatever court decides it will happen. BJP rakes up issues related to Ram Mandir in every election: Rahul
Jan 29, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)
The matter is sub judice: Rahul Gandhi on Ram Mandir issue raised by the BJP
Jan 29, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
Jagah kaise de dete unhe?Kitni jagah leti hain vo, unka toh chunav chinh hathi hai: Akhilesh Yadav on if BSP would've been part of alliance pic.twitter.com/90YbtMW5Nu
Priyanka is my sister. She will be a great help to me: Rahul Gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
We are working together for goal. Alliance for 2019 elections is open for discussion: Rahul on alliance with SP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Jan 29, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
She is an Asset of Cong Party, it is up to her to Campaign or not: Rahul on Priyanka gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
This is a historic alliance. I view this as partnership, we are working together with a goal. That is to defeat fascist forces and RSS-BJP ideology: Rahul
Jan 29, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
Those who represent our ideology will surely campaign for us: Rahul Gandhi on Sonia to join campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Jan 29, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
We have blessings of all senior leaders: Akhilesh Yadav on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s chances of joining his campaign
Jan 29, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
May be Rahul wanted to say "27 years of happiness": Akhilesh Yadav on Cong's 27 years slogan
Jan 29, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
We have differences with SP but we are fighting on our similarities. Both parties have to make some compromise to take on RSS and BJP: Rahul
Jan 29, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
We want to pave new way for younger generations of state: Rahul Gandhi on alliance with Akhilesh not SP
Jan 29, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)
We want to give a new politics to the youth of Uttar Pradesh: Rahul
Jan 29, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)
We want to stop politics of anger. I always appreciated Akhilesh’s work. But he was not allowed to work as per his wish: Rahul on Congress’ earlier slogan “27 Saal, UP Behal”
Jan 29, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
This alliance will spread brotherhood in the state: Akhilesh
Jan 29, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
Me and Rahul are two Wheels of Bicycle, Says Akhilesh
Jan 29, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)
Congress and SP will bring all the communities together. Cycle will be with hand and hand will be with cycle. Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 29, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
Congress alliance will win more than 300 more seats in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh
Jan 29, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
This alliance (SP-Congress) is people's wish: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 29, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
This alliance will give progress, peace and prosperity. I am personally happy that this alliance is happening. We have a personal relationship. Now our political and personal relationship is strengthening: Rahul Gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
SP-Cong Alliance is Like a Milan of Ganga-Jamuna, Says Rahul
Jan 29, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
Akhilesh and I and close friends. SP-Congress is like Ganga-Jamuna: Rahul Gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)
We will give a befitting reply to those who believe in division: Rahul Gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)
I am honoured to be here with Akhilesh: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi
Jan 29, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
