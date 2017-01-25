LIVE NOW
UP Elections 2017 Live: Have Beautiful Women Campaigners Than Priyanka Gandhi, Says Katiyar

News18.com | January 25, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Event Highlights

There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, said Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal.

"There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner," he said.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief, added more fuel to the controversy by adding, "the construction of Ram Mandir will happen only after the Uttar Pradesh elections." “Ram lala ka bhavya mandir do mahine mein nahin banne ja raha hai, ab chunaav ke baad hi banega,” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Jan 25, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 11:51 am (IST)
Ram Temple Will be Built if We Get Full Majority: BJP UP Chief
Jan 25, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Ram mandir is an important and old issue. This issue should be raised every time until it will be build. Ram temple will be made in lord ram birth place. We have done a lot in this regard. There is no need to add ram temple issue to the upcoming election but ram temple will be made there: Vinay Katiyar on Ram Mandir 


Jan 25, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

You don’t need to come to power to build ram temple because our case is very strong in court: Subramanian Swamy on Ram Mandir


Jan 25, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

JD (U) will not fight elections in Uttar Pradesh 2017 Elections: ANI


Jan 25, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

(Exclusive photo of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath)


Jan 25, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

(Exclusive visuals of Samajwadi Party's campaign Rath with Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi’s photo on it)


Jan 25, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar


Jan 25, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal


Jan 25, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Ram temple is an important issue for us. It is a matter of faith. Ram temple cannot be forgotten: Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal


Jan 25, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good man. His intentions are good but demonetisation was a disaster. May be he was poorly advised by officials in demonetisation: Aparna Yadav on PM Modi


Jan 25, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

I am trying to become a bridge in my family. I have full support of Akhilesh and his wife Dimple. I discuss political issues with them. Mulayam ji asked me to get in to politics and I am just following his words: Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav said.


Jan 25, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Mukhtar may get BSP ticket from Mau Sadar, his son may debut from Ghosi and Mukhtar's brother who is also a sitting MLA Sibakatullah Ansari may be BSP candidate from Mohammadabad, Ghazipur: (Info: CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra)


Jan 25, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati is considering of roping in Mukhtar, his brother and son: Sources


Jan 25, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and family in talks with BSP to contest UP Polls 2017.


Jan 25, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

We will win more than 300 seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh says UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.


Jan 25, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

The construction of Ram Mandir will happen only after the Uttar Pradesh elections:  Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief


Jan 25, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

It is Congress irony that it has to move from one leader to another. It is the result of Congress decreased publicity: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Priyanka to Campaign for Congress in UP


Jan 25, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi has her own charisma, people look for Dimple Yadav. The Combination of both will work to our advantage: SP leader Gaurav Bhatia on grand alliance


Jan 25, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

Congress has sealed a pre-poll alliance with the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. SP has given Congress 105 seats to contest.


Jan 25, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

The first phase of UP Elections will witness 73 assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state (western part) going to polls. 


Jan 25, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati will cover at least 50 rallies across Uttar Pradesh from February 1 to March 4.


Jan 25, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) is going to start its poll campaign from Meerut on February 1.


