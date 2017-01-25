UP Elections 2017 Live: Have Beautiful Women Campaigners Than Priyanka Gandhi, Says Katiyar

There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, said Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal.

"There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner," he said.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief, added more fuel to the controversy by adding, "the construction of Ram Mandir will happen only after the Uttar Pradesh elections." “Ram lala ka bhavya mandir do mahine mein nahin banne ja raha hai, ab chunaav ke baad hi banega,” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

