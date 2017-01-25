UP Elections 2017 Live: Have Beautiful Women Campaigners Than Priyanka Gandhi, Says Katiyar

Event Highlights
Subramanian Swamy on Ram Mandir
Vinay Katiyar on women campaigners
Vinay Katiyar on Ram temple
Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna in PM Modi
Don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in talks with BSP
Keshav Prasad Maurya on UP seats
Keshav Prasad Maurya on Ram temple
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Priyanka Gandhi
BSP poll campaign
There are more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, said Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal.
"There are lots of women who can be better than Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner," he said.
Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP Chief, added more fuel to the controversy by adding, "the construction of Ram Mandir will happen only after the Uttar Pradesh elections." “Ram lala ka bhavya mandir do mahine mein nahin banne ja raha hai, ab chunaav ke baad hi banega,” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar's remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says "unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain" #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017
Ram mandir is an important and old issue. This issue should be raised every time until it will be build. Ram temple will be made in lord ram birth place. We have done a lot in this regard. There is no need to add ram temple issue to the upcoming election but ram temple will be made there: Vinay Katiyar on Ram Mandir
Main issues for 2017 are governance,corruption. We want to weed out 'gundagardi' from UP: UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya #UPelections pic.twitter.com/zkV23wfRCT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017
Ram Mandir humari aastha ka vishay hai, iss samay koi mudda nahin hai: Keshav Prasad Maurya,UP BJP Chief pic.twitter.com/kRTgYfZdFx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017
