UP Elections 2017: Wives of UP Politicians and Criminals in Poll Fray

New Delhi: Along with the sons and the daughters, wives of various prominent political leaders are trying their luck in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav, is contesting from Lucknow Cantonment constituency for the first time on Samajwadi Party ticket. Aparna is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam's second wife, Sadhna Gupta.



Rani Pakshilaka Singh, wife of former SP leader Raja Aridaman Singh, is trying her luck from Bah constituency in Agra on a BJP ticket. Both husband-wife had quit SP this year to join BJP.



Swati Singh, wife of controversial BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, who had made sexist remarks against BSP chief Mayawati in 2016, is contesting from Sarojninagar seat in Lucknow on a BJP ticket. She is contesting against Mulayam's nephew Anurag Yadav.



Jaidevi, wife of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, is trying her luck from Malihabad constituency on BJP ticket.



Garima Singh, estranged wife of Congress leader Raja Sanjay Singh, is contesting from Amethi on a BJP ticket.



Neelam Karwaria, wife of strongman Udaybhan, is contesting on a BJP ticket from Meja Assembly seat in Allahabad. Neelam's husband is in jail in connection with the murder of SP MP Jawahar Yadav.



Payal Maheshwari, wife of mafia don Sanjiv Jewa, who is considered right hand of Mukhtar Ansari, is contesting from Muzaffarnagar City on RLD ticket. Sajjiv is serving life sentence for murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi.



Alka Rai, wife of slain BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, is contesting from Muhamadabad Assembly seat on a BJP ticket.



Puja Pal, wife of slain BSP MLA Raju Pal, is contesting on BSP ticket from Allahabad. Puja is currently a BSP MLA.